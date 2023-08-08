DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is celebrating with his home team in the announcement of another child with his wife Ciara.

Ciara tweeted, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib,” on Tuesday with a photo of her posing in a swimsuit by a pool, showing off her pregnancy shape.

Wilson countered Ciara’s tweet including her baby bump clip with “That’s just ‘How We Roll'” and added “Daddy” to the video.

FOX31 snapped a shot of Ciara at Broncos training camp on Tuesday, showing off the couple’s exciting news.

Ciara at Broncos training camp

The couple has three children, according to Billboard magazine. Future Zahir Wilburn, 9, is from Ciara’s previous relationship with her ex-fiance Future. She and Wilson have Sienna, 6, and Win, 3, since tying the knot in 2016.

Billboard said Wilson asked his wife “for more babies” when she was filling in for Ellen DeGeneres on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last year. The publication said he got down on one knee and said, “I have a question for you. A serious question. Can we have more babies? It will be perfect. Just give me one more at least, you know what I mean?”

One thing is for sure — the couple will not need to move into a bigger home to accommodate the newest member. At least not just yet. Their four-bedroom, 12-bathroom $25 million home in Cherry Hills Village should be cozy for the soon-to-be family of six.