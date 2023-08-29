DENVER (KDVR) — While running onto a sports field might be seen as a way to give you fame, it could also give you jail time.

Running onto a sports field has different consequences in different states. While it’s widely considered trespassing, every state’s laws are different.

When it comes to Colorado, running onto a sports field is considered trespassing, according to the Denver Police Department. It can vary from a fine to jail time, depending on the courts and what charges they may face.

“It also depends on what the individual does after going on the field. Other charges may be appropriate as well (i.e. assault, threats, etc),” DPD said.

What are the consequences of trespassing?

The punishments for trespassing vary. Trespassing ranges from first to third degree, with the first being the worst.

The first degree is when someone knowingly trespasses to commit a crime, which results in a class 1 misdemeanor if there is no one on the premises or a class 6 felony if the grounds are occupied, which could mean up to a year in jail and $1,000 in fines.

The second degree is when someone unlawfully enters or remains on the premises when it’s enclosed in a manner designed to exclude intruders or is fenced. This results in up to 120 days in jail and $750 in fines.

The third degree is when someone unlawfully enters or remains on another person’s premises, which is punishable by up to 10 days in jail or a fine of up to $300.

What are baseball runners charged with?

The degree depends on the crime, which is the case for the fans running onto Coors Field on Monday evening.

Two were arrested and jailed for trespassing and disturbing the peace. The third individual was cited for trespassing, according to the Denver Police Department. While it’s unclear which degree, it likely applies as a third-degree trespassing.

It isn’t the first time something like this has happened. It’s not even the first time this year.

In July, a fan rushed the field when the Yankees came to town. In April, another audience member tackled the Rockies mascot, Dinger. After turning himself in, he was cited with assault and disturbing the peace but didn’t receive any jail time.