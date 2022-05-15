DENVER (KDVR) — Runners of all speeds laced up their racing shoes and grabbed their bibs to race in Denver’s 16th annual Colfax Marathon.

Denver’s biggest running event took place on Sunday, May 15, and welcomed more than 30,000 runners to the Mile High City.

Racers got to start and finish at Denver’s City Park while also hitting spots like Empower Field at Mile High, Denver’s Fire Station #1 and along seven miles of rivers, lakes, and bridges. Runners also got to race down America’s longest main street, Colfax Avenue.

The marathon is not only a popular event in Denver, it is also one of the top 25 largest marathon weekends in the county. Racers who put their skills to the test were able to qualify for the Boston Marathon as the Colfax Marathon counts as a qualifier race for the World Marathon Major.

Results

As runners sprinted to the finish line, six people were the top male and female overall winners of the half and full marathon.

Male overall marathon winners:

Tyler McCandless, 35, of Fort Collins finished with a time of 2:21:07

Zebulon Hanley, 30, of Louisville finished with a time of 2:30:40

Anthony Bruns, 42, of Denver finished with a time of 2:32:47

Female overall marathon winners:

Sarah Villasenor, 37, of Denver finished with a time of 3:02:51

Sarah Bay, 43, of Niwot finished with a time of 3:05:17

Janie Nabholz, 22, finished with a time of 3:09:23

Male overall half marathon winners:

Francis Miaraho, 22, of Colorado Springs finished with a time of 1:08:09

Patrick Rizzo, 38, of Kingston Springs, Tennessee finished with a time of 1:09:24

Alexander Diltz, 29, of Boulder finished with a time of 1:10:48

Female overall half marathon winners:

Atsede Baysa, 35, of Colorado Springs finished with a time of 1:14:50

Stevie Kremer, 38, of Crested Butte finished with a time of 1:20:49

Holly McKinney, 26, of Denver finished with a time of 1:23:27

Not only did Tyler McCandless win the Colfax Marathon with a time of 2:21:07, but he also broke the marathon event record. McCandless broke the record by over three minutes.

For more information on Denver’s biggest race, visit the Colfax Marathon’s website.