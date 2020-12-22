Runaway teenage siblings missing after family dispute in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Sixteen-year-old Angela and 13-year-old Mason ran away from their family after a dispute and were last seen on the 1500 block of Clinton Street around 5 p.m., police say.
Mason may be a danger to himself or others, officials report. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 100 pounds wearing a tan jacket, gray shirt, camouflage shorts and orange sandals.
Angela is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 140 pounds wearing a white shirt with braids in her hair.
Call 911 if you see either of these children.