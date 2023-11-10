DENVER (KDVR) — A Medina Alert has been issued for a driver who hit a vehicle and left the scene in Ruby Hill, even as the other driver was transported to a hospital for their injuries.

According to law enforcement, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck is sought in connection to a serious bodily injury crash that occurred at about 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 10 near West Florida Avenue and South Federal Boulevard.

The truck is grey in color and has an orange toolbox in the bed. Police also provided the license plate: 144-TJG.

The pickup collided with a red Ford F150, causing serious injury to the occupant. The Chevy truck driver then fled the scene. Witnesses told police a Hispanic man was driving the vehicle during the crash.

Medina Alerts were introduced in 2014 after a hit-and-run driver killed a 21-year-old valet driver, Jose Medina.

A witness followed the driver and gave police the license plate number, which led to the arrest of the suspect. That driver was later sentenced to 12 years for a hit-and-run resulting in death.