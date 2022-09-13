DENVER (KDVR) — RTD’s A-line will be partially shut down Tuesday and Wednesday. The shutdown will mean passengers will have to take a shuttle bus to complete their trip.

The ‘train to the plane’ used by travelers to DIA will move between Union Station and 40th Avenue and Airport Boulevard. But from there, passengers will have to board a bus to get to DIA.

The partial shutdown is happening because RTD crews have to make repairs along the line near 61st Avenue and Peña Boulevard.

Passengers can access the shuttle buses at 40th Avenue and Airport Boulevard, the Gateway Park station, 61st Avenue and Peña Boulevard, and at the airport itself.

RTD says the work will cause disruptions and delays. Those using the A-line should plan to give themselves at least 45 minutes, if not more, to make the trip to DIA via the A-line through Wednesday night.