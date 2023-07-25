Passengers wait for a light rail train to pull up to a station, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Regional Transportation District will be lowering its fares across the board soon, according to a press release.

After a yearlong system-wide study analyzing fares and equity, the RTD Board of Directors voted Tuesday to lower fares and revise some of its programs.

“RTD is removing barriers to transit access and reconciling longstanding concerns from customers and the community regarding the high cost and complexity of fares currently in place,” general manager and CEO Debra Johnson said.

Fares are still free through August as part of the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative, and the new changes begin as early as September.

New programs and changes

Youth will be able to use RTD for free beginning in September as part of a pilot program that the board voted in favor of. This will be available for those 19 and under for one year.

RTD said it will have a new grant program and will simplify pass programs and bulk purchases. These changes will allow more opportunities for employers and organizations to provide transit benefits to employees and clients, according to the press release.

It will also be expanding the LiVE program, which offers a 40% discount on fares to those who apply and qualify. More people will be eligible to enroll in this program as RTD will raise income limits, remove in-district address requirements and include Access-a-Ride.

Before the board voted on changes, RTD divided its fares into local and regional zones, but when the changes are implemented those will be combined into a standard fare.

What will the new fares be?

A standard three-hour pass to travel locally in Denver and regionally will be $2.75, whereas before local was $3 and regional was $5.25.

The standard day pass will be $5.50 in comparison to the current $6 for local and $10.50 for regional.

A day pass including airport transportation will be $10, down from $10.50.

Standard monthly passes will be $88, down from $114 for local and less than half of the $200 for regional.

The discount fares, which include adults older than 65, people with disabilities, Medicare recipients and those enrolled in LiVE, will be lowered too. It will be $1.35 for a 3-hour pass, $2.70 for a day pass and $27 for a monthly pass.

RTD said the reduced fares and changes will be implemented in the first quarter of 2024.