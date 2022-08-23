DENVER (KDVR) — RTD will be replacing A Line rides with shuttle buses due to emergency repairs.

RTD reported wire being stolen from the tracks on Sable Boulevard and Chambers Road crossings. The missing wires have caused the crossing gates to fail. Crews are on-site, working to repair the issue.

The shuttle buses will operate between Central Park and 40th & Airport Gateway Park while crews work on repairs. RTD has not announced a timeline for the repairs.

Shuttle bus operations:

Central Park Station

Peoria Station

40th & Airport Gateway Park Station

Trains are still in use between Union Station and Central Park Station, however, those riding this route can expect up to 45-minute delays. RTD says to expect up to 30-minute delays between 40th & Airport Gateway Park and Denver Airport stations.

For more information on the RTD shuttle bus operation, click here. RTD also is encouraging riders to sign up for service alerts to receive updates on the repairs.