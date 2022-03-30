DENVER (KDVR) – As officials promise to enhance security at Union Station, riders who spoke to FOX31 Wednesday said issues exist throughout the system. There are growing calls for RTD to have the same newfound focus on safety across its entire network.

At Union Station, people are pointing to drug use, intimidating behavior, assaults and trash as the source of their concerns over safety, and it may come as no surprise those issues don’t stop at the train doors.

“People tend to just wreck them and make them not what they’re meant to be,” said a rider named Hannah, who uses light rail for her daily commute.

At the downtown light rail platform, near the underground bus terminal, in the shadow of Union Station, riders spoke of unsavory behavior moving along RTD lines into Denver neighborhoods and suburbs. Steve takes the W Line almost daily between Downtown Denver and Lakewood.

“They do smoke whatever you smoke out of [the] little tin things with the lighter under it,” Steve said, “or they’re smoking out of a pipe. It smells like burnt rubber [in the train].”

There’s also the issue of drugs that can are capable of killing quickly.

“People doing fentanyl that’s going around,” Hannah said. “I have kids, so bringing them on the weekends on the train, it’s humiliation.”

There are reports of people camping out near urban and suburban train stations. A guard said they see trains used as shelters.

“You see a lot of trash on the train as well, occasionally,” Steve said. “You might have an area with some seats– you’ll see a lot of crap.”

Some riders said there seems to be a lack of security on light rail trains compared to commuter rail lines.

FOX31 reached out to RTD asking if plans for Union Station will be realized systemwide. FOX31 is still waiting on a response.