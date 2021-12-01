RTD union calls Denver Union Station a ‘lawless hellhole’

DENVER (KDVR) — The union that represents RTD and First Transit, RTD’s largest fixed-route contractor, is alerting the community of unsafe and unhealthy conditions. The Problem Solvers obtained video of firsthand accounts of illicit drug use at Union Station.

Union Station is a staple of downtown Denver transportation and services shuttle buses, light rails and commuter and Amtrak trains. According to the union, in recent months RTD passengers and employees have faced loiterers, encampments and illegal drug use while boarding buses, trains and light rail.

In a press release from the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1001, President Lance Logenbohn sounded the alarm on the risk RTD employees face daily.

“RTD’s front-line employees have endured so much in the past few years,” said Longenbohn, “having heroically risked their own health to get first responders and other essential workers to work during a pandemic. They now face an increased risk of being assaulted on the job and every day they have no choice but to endure Denver Union Station because that is where RTD forces them to be.”

In a video obtained by the Problem Solvers, a woman confronts what she says are loiterers using illegal drugs and acting aggressively. This has become a daily part of an RTD employee’s commute through the “lawless hellhole” of Union Station, according to the union.

“I had another operator tell me that she considers it a great day when nobody is seen smoking methamphetamine or using heroin on her bus,” Logenbohn said.

This is not the first time the union has alerted RTD management of its concerns. In a Nov. 29 statement from RTD General Manager and CEO Debra Johnson, she acknowledged the “unwanted activities, including illicit drug use and the sale of those drugs, vandalism, prolific loitering, and acts of aggression and violence” that occur within Union Station.

Johnson said RTD is partnering with the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration in the deployment of Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response teams to help detect and deter suspicious or dangerous activity.

The union urges more to be done for the safety of RTD passengers and employers.

“RTD passengers deserve better. The public that likes to enjoy lower downtown deserves better,” Longenbohn said.