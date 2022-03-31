DENVER — Despite RTD grappling with crime on trains and buses, the transit agency is celebrating economic growth surrounding its transit stops and centers.

In Denver’s Central Park neighborhood, construction workers are busy building out one of several developments within a half-mile of the A-Line station. RTD refers to these spaces as station influence areas. The agency has described development in these areas as progressing at a “strong rate.”

Construction work has once again gained steam for 2021 and 2022 following pandemic-related shutdowns and slowdowns in 2020. Townhomes are in the works at Central Park, as are 200,000 square feet of development. This is in addition to the more than 200,000 square feet of office space that RTD says has already been completed in the Central Park station influence area.

There’s also some land to spare closer to the city core near the 10th Avenue and Osage Street station where Denver Housing Authority offers affordable units and nearly 200,000 square feet of office and retail space already exists.

RTD said transit-oriented development has led to billions of dollars of “value creation” for office and multifamily real estate. The City and County of Denver said zoning around many light-rail stations supports higher-density development and fewer parking requirements.

Denver tracks development in these “high-growth areas,” but does not have 2021 numbers yet.

“In 2020, three times as much growth occurred in designated “high-growth areas” versus in other locations around the city,” a city zoning spokesperson said, stressing pandemic factors at play. “In 2020, 74% of all new housing and 86% of new jobs were located within the high-growth areas.”

RTD released the following statistical information to FOX31 on Thursday:

“Less than 1% of the land area in the Denver/Boulder Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) is within a half-mile of an RTD station area. Yet from 2005 to 2019, those station areas captured 25% of multifamily development and 31% of office-development, when excluding Denver Union Station, downtown Denver, and Boulder. When Denver Union Station, downtown Denver, and Boulder are included, multifamily equals 43% and office equals 55%.”

To view RTD’s interactive development map, click here. To view illustrations of RTD transit-oriented development, click here.