AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A Regional Transportation District train derailed injuring multiple people Wednesday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.

The RideRTD got off track at the intersection of E. Exposition Avenue and S. Sable Boulevard. Three people were treated on scene by paramedics and taken to local hospitals, APD said. No vehicles were involved.

Aurora Fire Rescue is assessing the situation with APD and the area will be closed for an extended time. As of 5:45 p.m., police said the intersection will be closed for at least 12 hours.

This is not the first derailment at that intersection. A passenger was seriously injured when they were ejected from an RTD train after it derailed on Jan. 28, 2019, during a snowstorm.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.