RTD suspends bus, rail service due to planned protests in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said on Friday that all bus and rail service in and out of downtown Denver will be suspended until further notice due to protests that are planned for Friday and Saturday.

The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnneapolis earlier this week.

RTD says they have made this decision to ensure RTD staff and riders are safe.

Until further notice, the following service changes are in effect:

No bus or rail service will be provided to/from downtown Denver. This includes Union Station and Civic Center Station, which will remain closed.

Several bus routes will be detoured around downtown, starting at 11 a.m. Friday.

The L line is not running.

The H line is running to 10th/Osage Station.

The C, E and W Lines are running to Empower Field at Mile High Station.

Commuter rail lines will travel between the following stations:

University of Colorado A Line: Central Park and Denver International Airport

B Line: Westminster and 41st/Fox

G Line: Ward and 41st/Fox

RTD says they will monitor the situation throughout the day Friday and will determine when it is safe to resume service.