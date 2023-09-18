DENVER (KDVR) — New information on Vinchenzo Moscoso, the suspect in deadly stabbings on an RTD bus and at a bus stop Thursday, shows he had a lengthy criminal background.

Documents obtained by FOX31 show Moscoso was currently on parole for aggravated robbery but also note other violations, including trespassing.

“To say that this individual should have never been out in the community is easy to say in hindsight,” FOX31 legal analyst Chris Decker said. “The problem is sorting out who we should release, when we should release them, what level of supervision, when do we decide to revoke people and send them back to prison. These are very difficult decisions.”

Moscoso, 29, was arrested in the killing of a woman near an RTD bus stop near Regis University. Soon after, police connected him to another deadly stabbing earlier that morning on an RTD bus.

Vinchenzo Moscoso was arrested in two deadly stabbings on Sept. 14, 2023. (Credit: Denver Police Department)

Parole records show meeting with stabbing suspect

On the same day of the stabbings, parole records show a parole officer made a log entry just after 10:03 a.m. stating they had met with Moscoso.

It’s unclear exactly what time the meeting took place or where it happened.

“I’m not sure what that tells us except when a criminal wants to engage in criminal activity, they’re going to do it,” Decker said.

Decker said this will no doubt spark conversations moving forward about obtaining parole in the future.

“The idea of parole is to give motivated prisoners an opportunity to be successful in the community with safeguards and supervision,” Decker said. “Obviously, that didn’t work in this case.”