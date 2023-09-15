ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A community is coming together to honor Judy Corcoran, one of the victims killed in Thursday’s attacks on an RTD bus and at a bus stop in Denver.

Loved ones tell FOX31 Corcoran loved to play poker. She was a regular at Balloon Inn, a community bar in Arvada, for their free poker nights.

Owner Russ Brown said they are dedicating their Friday night poker game to Judy as a way to honor her life and the impact she had on their community.

“Judy was one of the first people in, and everybody that came in after that always stopped and said hi to her,” Brown said. “She was just one of those people that everyone wanted to know.”

An empty seat at the Balloon Inn poker table

Brown said they left an empty seat around the table in her name.

Dealer Chris Anheier said Judy has been playing with them since day one.

“She was one of our die-hards,” Anheier said. “In a way, she was like everyone’s grandmother. She always asked how everyone was doing always looking out for people,” Anheier said. “Everybody loved her.”

The community at Balloon Inn in Arvada dedicated their Friday night poker game to one of their beloved players, Judy Corcoran. (KDVR)

Jamie Meredith said he sat next to Judy during their games regularly.

“Judy was a competitive lady. She did not mess around when it came to playing poker,” Meredith said. “There will be a lot of stories told as we sit around the table.”

Stories about the good times — and for Brown, this one starts with a soda machine.

“She would rather buy the soda from the bar where it costs more than get it out of the machine where it was cheaper, because she wanted to make sure the bar was still making money and staying open so that the free poker could still be here,” Brown said. “Judy was a good poker player and she will very much be missed.”

The organizers said they are working to set up a benefit in Corcoran’s name to help her family during this difficult time.