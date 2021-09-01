RTD service changes take effect Sept. 5

DENVER (KDVR)— Starting this Sunday, RTD is implementing service changes and reinstating routes to increase timeliness and ridership.

Based on customer feedback, RTD decided to reinstate local bus routes 0L and 3L, and regional bus routes 116X, CV, EV, and Route P.

Several local bus routes will be modified, as seen on the list provided by RTD. Regional bus routes including the BOLT, Rail lines E, N and W, Access-a-Ride and FlexRide are also being affected. The full list of affected routes is available on RTD’s website.

Masks will still be required on all buses, trains and in RTD facilities per TSA’s federal mask mandate through at least Jan. 18, 2022.

To stay up to date with RTD, sign up for their Rider Alerts or visit their website for more info.