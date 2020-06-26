RTD says fare collection, front-door boarding resumes July 1

DENVER (KDVR) – Regional Transportation District (RTD) is preparing to welcome the public back on board by handing out hand sanitizer and face coverings at various stations.

Fare collection and front-door boarding resumes on July 1 and the free MallRide service is now operating.

“Our employees are our most valued resource and protecting them and our customers has been our first priority during these extraordinary times,” said Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Paul J. Ballard. “There’s a growing body of research from around the world that indicates that people are not contracting COVID-19 by riding transit. If we all hold ourselves accountable and follow the safety protocols we’ve become accustomed to, we can be partners in safety.”

RTD’s safety protocols include:

Making face coverings available to riders while supplies last

Cleaning and sanitizing buses and trains daily.

Requiring operators and riders to wear masks.

Providing operators an ample supply of PPE, including face coverings, gloves, hand sanitizer, and face shields.

Producing and starting to install operator barriers in-house, saving the agency a substantial amount of money versus having a third-party vendor produce and install them.

Promoting social distancing on the system and staging buses in areas along our more popular bus routes to accommodate capacity limits.

Reminding passengers safety is everyone’s responsibility and riders should use good judgement when using the system.

Riders are encouraged to use contact-less payment options through the Mobile Tickets app, the Uber app and the Transit app.