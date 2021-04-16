RTD Park and Ride robbery and assault suspect sought by Denver police

Suspect in RTD Park and Ride assault and robbery

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department is seeking information for a suspect involved in a robbery and assault on Thursday.

The incident happed about 2:10 p.m. at the RTD Park and Ride located at 3701 South Monaco St.

The suspect assaulted a victim and stole the victim’s cellphone, according to Denver police.

The suspect was last seen on the RTD light rail going northbound towards downtown Denver.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.