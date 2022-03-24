DENVER (KDVR) — The Regional Transportation District will outline a plan to address issues at the Union Station bus concourse on Thursday morning.

RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson will share the plan and timeframe for implementation of stopping unwanted activity at Union Station.

A few months ago the union representing RTD called Union Station a “lawless hellhole.” Since then, several travelers have expressed growing concern with drug use and a rise in crime in the area.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have done extensive reporting on the concerns at Union Station.

The Denver Police Department said more than 1,030 arrests have been made and 17 guns confiscated since November 2021 around the Union Station area.