RTD offering $4,000 hiring bonus for several positions

DENVER (KDVR) — Are you looking for a job? The Regional Transportation District announced it is offering a $4,000 hiring bonus for bus and rail operators, technicians and mechanics.

RTD said it has openings in the following positions:

Bus Operators

Light Rail Operator/Engineers

Commuter Rail Operator/Engineers

Body Shop Technicians

General Repair Mechanics

Signal Power Maintainers

Electro-Mechanics

Facilities Maintenance Mechanics

“RTD is comprised of people who move people and without frontline team members the agency could not realize its mission of making lives better through connections,” RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said.

If you’re interested in applying or learning more about the positions, head to the careers page on RTD’s website.