DENVER (KDVR) — Election Day is just two weeks away, and RTD is helping voters make it to the polls this November, and they are doing it for free.

RTD announced that voters can ride trains and buses for free on Friday, Oct. 28, and Nov. 8 in order to drop off their ballots.

Friday is National Vote Early Day and Nov. 8 is Election Day, and RTD is doing its part to help get your vote in.

“RTD, in partnership with my office, is rolling out two days where Coloradans can travel on RTD services for free. They coincide with Friday, Oct. 28, which is National Vote Early Day, which is a non-partisan holiday encouraging all Americans to vote early. Then, of course, on Election Day also,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said.

According to RTD, these two zero-fare days represent a non-partisan commitment to help Americans cast their vote. All RTD services will be free for everyone on those days, but the goal is to help more people get their votes counted.

“Anything we can do to make casting a ballot feasible for eligible people, we should be looking at,” Griswold said.

RTD has seen previous success with zero-fare days

RTD previously did zero-fare dates as part of its “Zero Fare for Better Air” initiative that went on in the month of August. The program was created to encourage people to use public transportation as a way to improve air quality throughout Colorado.

RTD said that the zero-fare program was a success, with ridership increasing 59% in Pueblo and 38% in Greeley. RTD is working to obtain the numbers for Denver during the free month.

The secretary of state is encouraging people to vote whenever they can, but remember, voters have to have their ballots in a dropbox or you will need to be in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.