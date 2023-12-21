DENVER (KDVR) — The Regional Transportation District is implementing a new systemwide fare structure on Jan. 1 to simply and lower fares for all RTD services.

The fares and structure were approved by the RTD Board of Directors in July. The change is a result of a yearlong, system-wide study that analyzed fares and equity.

The new fare system consolidates fare zones into two categories, local and airport. By reducing the number of fare zones and removing the regional fare, customers will pay a flat standard fare for all travel except for trips originating or ending at Denver International Airport, although airport travel is included in the cost of monthly passes and discount fares.

RTD fares starting in 2024

RTD’s new fares are as follows:

RTD Pass Standard Fare Discount 3 Hour Pass $2.75 $1.35 Day Pass $5.50 $2.70 Airport Day Pass $10 — Monthly Pass (includes airport) $88 $27 Fares published by RTD.

The fare structure will also allow youths to ride for free, a change that was implemented in September as part of a pilot program. The program is available to those 19 and under and will last through August 2024.

Discount fares are offered to adults older than 65, people with disabilities, Medicaid recipients and those enrolled in LiVE, a discount program that will have expanded eligibility under the new fare structure. Income-eligible customers of Access-a-Ride will also be able to enroll in and get LiVE discounts.

Access-a-Ride Access-a-Ride LiVE (Effective March 2024) One-Way Ticket $4.50 $2.25 Airport $19 $9.50

If customers have unused 2020-23 tickets, they can be exchanged at RTD sales outlets, with a limit of 20 ticket books, or by mail through Jan. 31, 2024. More information can be found on the RTD ticket exchange webpage.