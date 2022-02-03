Prepare for RTD delays Thursday due to extreme cold temperatures, icy road conditions

DENVER (KDVR) — RTD riders should expect delays on this morning’s commute due to the ice and snow.

Even though the snow has stopped, last night’s frigid temperatures have created icy conditions for RTD’s vehicles.

Bus routes will especially be affected by the ice and snow, with Route 9 changing it’s entire route this morning.

RTD suggests customers dress warmly this morning, due to continuing freezing temperatures and extra long wait times for service. To stay informed on RTD routes and timing, click here.