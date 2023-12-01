DENVER (KDVR) — One woman was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries Friday after being struck by a light rail train.

According to the Thornton Police Department, the crash happened near East 97th Avenue and Welby Road. RTD’s N Line train was involved in the crash.

The investigation is being handled by RTD, according to Thornton police.

RTD told FOX31 that a “northbound N Line train made contact with a trespasser at approximately 1:15 p.m. today,” and said the investigation will be a collaboration between RTD Safety and Environmental Compliance staff and the Thornton Police Department.

According to the RTD service alert webpage, shuttle buses are replacing the N Line between Eastlake (124th Station) and Commerce City (72nd Station) because of police activity. The service alerts page will also notify customers once the train line is running again, according to RTD.

On Nov. 16, a pedestrian was killed in a crash with the H Line rail, near the train yard at Sixth Avenue and Mariposa Street. An RTD spokesperson described the pedestrian as a “trespasser,” who was pronounced dead at the scene.