DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 Problem Solvers have been exposing, investigating and pressing for answers about safety and security issues at the Union Station bus concourse.

Thursday, the Regional Transportation District CEO and General Manager Debra Johnson announced a timeline for enhanced security measures for the concourse.

“RTD is pursuing a myriad of initiatives, both short-, mid-, and long-term,” Johnson said in a press conference.

Plans for changes are based on a crime prevention analysis performed by the Denver Police Department.

RTD has committed to pursuing the following changes:

Within the next six months:

Inoperative lighting will be replaced throughout the bus concourse and cleaning will be increased

Prerecorded audio announcements will be broadcast in English and Spanish, which will include information on services, fares, public safety and will discourage unwanted activities

“ENTER” and “EXIT” labels will be affixed to the sliding doors leading to the concourse in order to facilitate customer flow

Electrical outlets in walkway areas will be deactivated or covered

Six to 12 months:

Lighting will be upgraded

TV monitors displaying security camera feeds will be installed at the main entrances so that security personnel on the ground can observe activities occurring throughout the facility

Commuter rail platform stairs will be converted to exit only

Barriers will be installed to prevent access to area between the elevators and glass walls at the Wewatta and Chestnut pavilions

Floor decals and signage will be installed to encourage movement and discourage loitering

Smoke detectors will be installed in the restrooms

Johnson announced a long-term plan for implementing a paid fare area.

“Now, this means that only those individuals who present an appropriate fare media will have access to the bus concourse,” Johnson said. “While the creation of a paid fare area is likely the most impactful change that can be implemented to curtail the unwanted activities taking place in and around Denver Union Station, I want to stress that this is a significant change to our current operations and must be done in a coordinated and diligent manner.”

Currently, travelers departing from the concourse purchase fare aboard buses. Turnstiles, exit gates, or other barriers must be installed at the entryways to the concourse. In order to activate the exit gates, all of RTD’s fare media, including paper tickets, transfer passes, mobile tickets, EcoPasses, etc. will need to be updated, and outreach will be required to inform and educate customers of these changes. RTD is also evaluating the addition of rollup doors to the vehicle entrances at the bus ramps, which would further prevent unauthorized access to the concourse.

Based on the current conceptual designs for these upgrades, Johnson estimated costs could be roughly between $10 to $15 million.

FOX31 asked Johnson about plans to reduce attacks on bus drivers and increase drivers’ security.

“We are looking at deploying post-related assignments,” Johnson said. “So, we would have a bus-riding team and we would have people assigned to rail as well as to facilities as a whole.”

RTD wants riders to be a part of cleaning up the lawlessness at RTD by downloading the free app RTD Transit Watch. Riders can report crimes happening in real-time on the app and we are told reports will go straight to dispatchers.