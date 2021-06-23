RTD hosting virtual meetings to address safety concerns for riders

DENVER (KDVR) — RTD is hosting two virtual meetings with riders and RTD leaders to answer questions about safety and operational issues.

The meetings, called “A Conversation about Safety,” offer a chance for riders to speak directly with RTD’s leaders. RTD said as COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions continue to ease and riders return to RTD, people have questions about safety and operations.

In addition to answering questions, RTD leaders will outline the agency’s approach to safety issues related to COVID-19, including masking requirements, cleaning protocols and RTD’s expectation of its customers.

The public is encouraged to participate in the meetings. Those interested in attending the virtual meetings will need to follow these Microsoft Teams credentials:

5 p.m. Thursday, June 24

Click here to join the meeting

Or call 720-443-6193 (audio only; phone conference ID: 130 829 417#)

Noon on Friday, June 25

Click here to join the meeting

Or call 720-443-6193 (audio only; phone conference ID: 242 460 635#)