DENVER (KDVR) – RTD has revealed its Zero Fare for Better Air program, which is the statewide initiative to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing the use of public transit.

As a result of this new aim, all of RTD’s services and rides will be free during the entire month of August.

August is typically when Colorado’s height of the high ozone season occurs.

Transportation is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. Public transit puts off 84% fewer carbon emissions than what is created when driving a car.

When you remove cars from the road it limits that ground-level ozone, air pollution, and traffic congestion.

Public transportation also saves the United States an estimated 6 billion gallons of gas each year.

We know how high gas prices have been, sitting around $5 a gallon, so here is a chance to take a break from that.

Additionally here is another financially-focused stat, which estimates that a household can save nearly $10,000 annually by taking public transportation in addition to living with one less car.

A move like this wouldn’t just result in environmental benefits, it would also bring financial ones for customers.