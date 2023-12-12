DENVER (KDVR) — If you plan to ring in 2024 in Denver, here’s a way to get around safely — and for free.

RTD will once again offer free fares, this time on New Year’s Eve. Rides will be free starting in the evening and will continue into the morning of New Year’s Day.

“As you make plans for this evening, consider that RTD can serve as the designated driver,” Debra A. Johnson, RTD’s general manager and CEO, said in a statement. “We will deliver you to and from your destination, allowing you to celebrate worry-free.”

RTD is offering free fare in partnership with Molson Coors. The beer and beverage company said last year more than 48,000 people in Denver took advantage of the same free transit deal to ring in 2023.

“By partnering with RTD, our hope is to not only provide free rides, but to foster a sense of community and responsibility as we collectively celebrate this new chapter,” said Alison Hanrahan, Molson Coors’ community affairs manager, in a release.

Free public transit on New Year’s Eve

Starts: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023

7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 Ends: 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 Service includes: Bus, MetroRide, MallRide, Light Rail, Commuter Rail

Molson Coors is partnering with other cities to ring in 2024 with free fares, including Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Dallas; Milwaukee; Phoenix; and Minneapolis-St. Paul.