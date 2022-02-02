RTD: expect delays on the snowy morning commute

DENVER (KDVR) — RTD is reminding its riders to plan ahead and expect delays this morning as the snow continues to fall in the metro area.

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Snow will continue to fall throughout the day on Wednesday before it tapers off during the afternoon and evening.

Riders can expect 10 to 30 minute delays in today’s snowy conditions.

Wet, icy and slushy roads can slow down bus schedules, as well as rail vehicles that need to travel at a slower speed on snowy days. RTD suggests rescheduling non-essential trips.

Riders may click here to check real-time bus and rail locations.