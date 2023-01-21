DENVER (KDVR) – From now until Jan. 25, the Regional Transportation District is extending the MallRide shuttle detour to Civic Center Station.

Starting on Saturday, RTD is temporarily expanding the MallRide shuttle service to Civic Center Station for third-party utility work to be completed between Welton Street and Glenarm Street.

According to RTD, the work was launched on Saturday and is expected to wrap up on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Until the work is completed by the third-party utility crews, RTD customers will board MallRide buses at these locations along 15th Street and 17th Street:

Those traveling to Civic Center Station Board on 17th Street between Wazee Street and Broadway

Those traveling to Union Station Board on 15th Street between Cleveland Place and Wazee Street



Again, this is a temporary detour and RTD expects to return to regularly scheduled routes on Thursday, Jan. 26 after the work is expected to be completed.