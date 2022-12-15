DENVER (KDVR) — Changes are on the way for the Regional Transportation District in the new year.

Starting Jan. 8, the C and F lines will be eliminated along RTD’s rail line. The agency said the move is part of its system optimization plan called Reimagine RTD.

Other notable changes in the New Year, per RTD, include:

Permanent discontinuation of the C and F rail lines

Expansion of weekday service hours for Route 30

Route 12 will be split into two routes (Route 7 and Route 12)

Route 76 rerouted between I-70 and Olde Town Arvada Station, adding two new stops

RTD said it will be performing maintenance that will affect light rail service on the D, H and L lines from now through Dec. 22.