RTD continues suspension of bus, rail service due to rioting in downtown Denver

DENVER (KDVR)– The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said on Sunday that they will continue to suspend all bus and rail service into and out of downtown Denver throughout the end of the day Monday.

This decision was made due to protests turning violent the last three nights. RTD says they want to ensure the safety of its employees as well as their riders.

The following guidelines for suspended service are listed below:

No bus or rail service will be provided to/from downtown Denver.

Union Station and Civic Center Station remain closed.

Two dozen bus routes will be detoured around downtown.

The L line is not running

The H line is running to 10th/Osage Station

The C, E and W Lines are running to Empower Field at Mile High Station

Commuter rail lines will travel between the following stations:

University of Colorado A Line: Central Park and Denver International Airport

B Line: Westminster and 41st/Fox

G Line: Ward and 41st/Fox