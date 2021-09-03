RTD cancels over 25 light rail trips due to staff shortage

An RTD light rail in downtown Denver.

DENVER (KDVR) – RTD canceled over 25 light rail trips on Friday due to an operator shortage. Trips on the R, H and D Lines will not run as scheduled.

Light Rail trips canceled on Friday:

  • D Line – 12 trips from Littleton/Mineral Ave Station to 18th & California Station
  • H Line – 7 trips from Florida Station to 18th & California Station
  • R Line – 7 trips from Peoria Station to Lincoln Station

RTD has been dealing with driver shortages since before the pandemic began

Masks are required on all buses, trains and in RTD facilities per TSA’s federal mask mandate through at least Jan. 18, 2022.

To stay up to date with RTD, sign up for their Rider Alerts or visit their website for more info.

