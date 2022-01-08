RTD can get you to the last Broncos game of the season

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Keisean Nixon (22) tackles Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Regional Transportation District can help Broncos fans avoid the parking and traffic hassles for the final game of the season.

RTD has added more train cars to regularly scheduled light rail service on the E and W lines that take fans to Empower Field at Mile High. Cars will also be added to the N Line service between the Eastlake/124th Station and Union Station.

The Auraria West Station is closed on days when the Broncos are playing, passengers will not be able to board or deboard there starting two hours ahead of kickoff until about one hour after the game ends.

While BroncosRide bus service remains suspended, several local bus routes will be available.

Local routes that operate near Empower Field at Mile High include Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) and Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard). Buses that offer connections to the light rail at Denver Union Station include the Flatiron Flyer, 0, 9, 10, 15, 20 and 32.

Buses that go to the Federal Station, about a 10-minute walk to the field, include 1, 15L, 16 and 31.

RTD mobile tickets and day passes are available online.

Riders must wear a mask while on RTD property due to federal transportation guidelines. For more information, visit rtd-denver.com, call 303-299-6000.