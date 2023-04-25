DENVER (KDVR) — RTD is considering lower fares as soon as next year, and the public has a chance to share their opinion on the plan.

RTD’s proposal would eliminate fare zones in favor of a single fare schedule, and it would lower the price of rides across the board. The move comes after an RTD fare and equity analysis, which found that customers think “fares are expensive and difficult to understand.”

If approved, RTD riders could see big savings. Read the proposed changes below and get a list of where you can join the public feedback process.

RTD bus, train fare could drop next year

Under the current proposal, the three-hour pass would be lowered to $2.75 and the day pass to $5.50. The fare to Denver International Airport would reduce to $10. And the monthly pass — now at $114 for local zones and $200 for regional — would drop to $88.

Discount fares would also lower, with a monthly pass dropping from $57 to $27 and expanding access to include trips to the airport. RTD would also expand its discount program LiVE, allowing more people to qualify for the program, including Access-a-Ride customers.

RTD is also considering a yearlong pilot program to give free transit access to people 19 and younger, along with other fare programs for the higher-education community and a grant program for transit assistance.

The public has until May 22 to submit written comments on RTD’s proposed new fare structure. A number of meetings are also scheduled in the coming weeks. See that list below.

RTD virtual hearings on fare changes

Virtual hearings will be held in English and Spanish. Attendees can submit written or spoken comments. Links to the meetings are below.

In-person events are also scheduled, where attendees can also enter written comments. Materials will be provided in English and Spanish, with other accommodations available on request. See more on those events below.

RTD in-person open houses in Denver

Registration is encouraged for the two Denver open house events scheduled in May. Anyone who needs special accommodations is asked to RSVP a week before the event.

May 11, from 5-7 p.m. at the Amenities Center at LoDo Towers, 1401 17th St., Denver (register here)

May 17 from 5-7 p.m. at Carla Madison Rec Center’s Rooftop, 2401 E Colfax Ave., Denver (register here)

RTD community events

Community events are scheduled in Boulder Brighton, Broomfield, Denver, Lakewood, Northglenn.

RTD pop-up events

Pop-up events are scheduled in Arvada, Denver, Greenwood Village, Lakewood Littleton, Lone Tree and Westminster. See the full list below

April 25, 7-8:30 a.m. at Lincoln Station, 10203 Station Way, Lone Tree

April 26, 7-8:30 a.m. at Arapahoe at Village Station, 8800 E. Caley Way, Greenwood Village

May 2, 7-8:30 a.m. at Central Park Station, 8200 Smith Rd., Denver

​May 3, 7-8:30 a.m. at U.S. 36/Sheridan Station, 5025 W. 88th Pl., Westminster

May 4, 4-6 p.m. at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

May 9, 7-8:30 a.m. at Littleton Downtown Station, 5777 S. Prince St., Littleton

May 11, 7-8:30 a.m. at Wagon Road Park-n-Ride, 600 W. 120th Ave., Westminster

May 23, 7-8:30 a.m. at Olde Town Arvada Station, 5575 Vance St., Arvada

May 24, 7-8:30 a.m. at Federal Center, 11601 W. 2nd Pl., Lakewood

A final vote on the proposal is expected in July. If approved, the new fare structure would be implemented in the first quarter of 2024.