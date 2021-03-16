RTD bus and rail service resumes following blizzard

DENVER (KDVR) — RTD announced Tuesday that all bus, light rail and commuter rail service has resumed after being suspended due to impacts from the snowstorm that hit Colorado over the weekend. Access-a-Ride paratransit and FlexRide service are also operating.

Although services are operating once again, RTD wants to remind customers that some areas may not be completely cleared of snow, requiring detours. Additional snow predicated for later in the day may also cause delays.

Uncleared sidewalks near bus stops may pose a threat to riders as well. RTD warns customers to “practice extreme caution” when entering and exiting vehicles.

For up to date information on delays and closures visit the Rider Alerts page of the RTD website. For real time bus and train locations customers can visit Next Ride.