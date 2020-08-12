RTD board rejects resolution to replace security

DENVER (AP) — The Regional Transportation District board voted against a resolution to replace security with social workers on Tuesday.

The resolution lost in a 14-1 vote in RTD’s publicly elected board of directors.

RTD operates throughout most counties in the Denver metro area. Currently, the system’s security team works alongside contracted security and police officers from Denver, Aurora and Arvada, among others.

The resolution seeks to terminate RTD’s contracts with the security company, Allied Universal, and those police departments by the end of the year and reallocate the funds.

Many board members voiced concerns of constituent opposition, the overall safety of passengers and workers and an overstep in the scope of RTD’s authority.