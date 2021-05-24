RTD announces June service changes

DENVER (KDVR) — RTD announced they will be making service changes to certain bus routes and rail lines starting on June 13.

“We evaluate service and propose changes to maximize resources, reduce duplication, and make better connections. To support modest increases in ridership, improve on-time performance, and increase service reliability while accounting for required social distancing on vehicles per COVID-19,” RTD said on its website.

Bus route changes:

Route 8 – Minor schedule adjustments will be made to weekdays between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. to accommodate an increasing number of passengers and to support operator access to and from divisions.

Route 9 – The eastern end of the route will curtail at Union Station instead of Larimer/20th to provide adequate facilities for operators. The route will also be adapted to serve Lakewood City Commons at S Allison Pkwy/West Virginia Ave.

Route 12 – This route will add trips between North Downing St/East Colfax Ave and 38th Blake Station during weekday rush hours between 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. to accommodate an increasing number of passengers.

Route 15 – This route will increase service frequency to every 10 minutes from every 15 minutes on weekdays from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. between Union Station and East Colfax Ave/Billings St. to accommodate an increasing number of passengers. Service will also begin one hour earlier at approximately 3:45 a.m., and end one hour later at 1:15 a.m.

Route 20 – The eastern end of the route will be relocated from the Anschutz Medical Campus to East Colfax/Billings (route will continue to serve the medical campus). Minor schedule adjustments are also being made to improve on-time performance.

Routes 21, 37, 43, 72, 88, 88L, 93L, 104L, 120L, 153, 323, 520 BOLT and RX – Minor schedule adjustments will be made to improve on-time performance.

Route 24 – Service will begin one hour earlier on weekdays at approximately 5:30 a.m. in each direction.

Route 28 – This route will be extended east from 30th Downing Station to Central Park Station with 60-minute frequency on weekdays from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. to serve senior housing located east of the central business district.

Route 34 – Weekday morning rush-hour frequency will be increased to every 30 minutes from every 60 minutes between 5:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Route 38 – To improve the connection for customers transferring to/from the G Line, the boarding location will be relocated from the Ward Road Park-n-Ride to Wheat Ridge Ward Road Station.

Route 40 – Service will be discontinued north of 40th Colorado Station to East 60th Ave/Dahlia St. in Commerce City. Upgraded service will be provided per the changes to Route 49.

Route 44 – To improve the connection for customers transferring to/from the G Line, the boarding location will be relocated from the Ward Road Park-n-Ride to Wheat Ridge Ward Road Station. Minor schedule adjustments will also be made to improve on-time performance.

Route 49 – Service hours will be extended on weekdays and Saturdays to 5 a.m. – 10 p.m. from current 6 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sundays to 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. from current 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. These changes account for the discontinuation of Route 40 service north of 40th Colorado Station to East 60th Ave/Dahlia St. in Commerce City.

Route 99 (Reinstated) – In an effort to cover a geographic gap created by the current COVID-19 Service Plan, this route will be restored to provide half-hourly service from Southwest Plaza to Federal Center Station.

Route 169L (Reinstated) – This route will be restored to the previous weekday/Saturday/Sunday schedules based on peak travel times to/from Denver Airport.

Route 324 – Weekday service frequency will be increased to 30 minutes from 60 minutes to accommodate an increasing number of passengers.

Route 326 – Weekday service frequency will be increased to 30 minutes from 60 minutes to accommodate an increasing number of passengers.

Route 483 (Reinstated) – To cover a geographic gap in service, this route will be restored to previous weekday schedule with 60-minute service frequency.

Route BOUND – To accommodate an increasing number of passengers, weekday service frequency will be increased to 15 minutes from current 30 minutes between 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Changes for rail:

E Line – Minor schedule adjustments will be made to improve performance throughout the rail signal system and to improve transfers to the D Line.

L Line – Daily service will end at 11 p.m. to match service hours of other light rail lines.

– Daily service will end at 11 p.m. to match service hours of other light rail lines. W Line – Minor schedule adjustments will be made.