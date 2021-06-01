RTD adds new payment method for Mobile Tickets app

DENVER (June 1, 2021) – RTD customers can deposit funds on the Mobile Tickets app, allowing riders to purchase RTD passes with their fund balance beginning Tuesday.

The Stored Value Account payment, which acts as an in-app wallet, lets customers add funds using a credit or debit card for future use. Customers using the SVA no longer need to use a credit or debit card for every purchase.

New Mobile app features:

Stored Value Account now available

Monthly Pass purchase option now available

3-Hour Pass purchase option now available. The 3-Hour Pass allows riders to take unlimited trips at the same service level (Local or Regional) on bus and train.

Transactions are fast – usually less than one minute to purchase and activate a ticket*

Store multiple credit cards on file for fast and easy payment

SVA is not available in the Uber, Lyft or Transit apps.