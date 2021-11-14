RTD adds more capacity for sports fans, holiday shoppers

DENVER (KDVR) — Sports fans are crowding Denver venues again; roads, buses and trains are bustling. It is a different picture than what the state saw during the first part of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Regional Transportation District serves more than 3 million people in eight counties, many of who don’t want to pay to park or sit in traffic to enjoy a Broncos, Nuggets or Avalanche game.

One Broncos fan tells FOX31, “the train is a safer option but it’s also faster and you don’t have to wait for 60,000 people to leave the stadium.”

RTD announced more train cars will be added to regularly scheduled light rail service on the E and W lines that take fans to Empower Field at Mile High. Cars will also be added to the N Line service between the Eastlake/124th Station and Union Station.

The Auraria West Station is closed on days when the Broncos are playing, passengers will not be able to board or deboard there starting two hours ahead of kickoff until about one hour after the game ends.

While BroncosRide bus service remains suspended, several local bus routes will be available.

Riders must wear a mask while on RTD property due to federal transportation guidelines. For more information, visit rtd-denver.com, call 303-299-6000.