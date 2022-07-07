DENVER (KDVR) — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has released surveillance pictures of a man they say attacked a passenger with developmental disabilities on an RTD bus.

The attack happened on the night of June 30 near East Colfax and Ogden Street. A 22-year-old man was attacked and stabbed 10 times.

The victim said his attacker asked, “What are you looking at?” Then, he nearly lost his life.

“He pulled out a big blade about this big and started stabbing me. There was blood all over. That’s pretty much what happened,” said the victim, who did not want to be identified for safety reasons.

The victim is autistic and bipolar, and he deals with schizophrenia.

He was heading home after his martial arts class. The night of the attack, he lost all his gear, which he’d worked to buy himself.

His mother thought he was going to die.

“My son was stabbed 10 times. So he was out to kill my son. This man needs to be caught. More has to be done, because the community is not safe,” said the mother, who also did not want to be identified.

Attacks on RTD buses are a growing problem

Attacks on bus passengers and operators have been on the rise. Drivers reported safety and security concerns an average of 1.5 times per week in 2021.

A recent Problem Solvers investigation found the 15 and 15L bus line — where this stabbing happened — accounted for more than a third of all documented assaults.

“So what my approach is now is to encourage the courts to at least give them probation and treat them for whatever issue they may suffer,” said Ron Short, vice president of ATU Local 1001, which represents RTD operators. “That way you hold them accountable. Instead of just writing them a ticket and sending them on their way.”

The latest victim is speaking out to help: “To get him off the street, because I want justice and no one else to get hurt,” he said.

RTD responded to this latest incident of violence.

“The safety and security of our customers, employees and the community we serve is paramount. RTD will continue to collaborate with local law enforcement and local municipalities to address issues that currently plague society to partner in making our communities safer,” RTD spokesperson Tina Jaquez said.

If you recognize the attacker, police urge you to call at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).