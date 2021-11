BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The Royal Arch Trail in Boulder is open again after undergoing maintenance and re-construction work.

A new bridge, rebuilt staircases and wider paths are part of the improvements completed by the City of Boulder trail staff, designed to protect sensitive wildlife and plant habitats.

The trail sustains annual snowmelt and rainfall erosion damage because of its steep location. Trail closures are planned for 2022 to continue maintenance.