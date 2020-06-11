Routt County sheriff says protests are political, not about race

Demonstrators march as they protest the death of George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado sheriff said on social media that demonstrations around the country were not about race but were incited to create chaos during an election year.

Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins wrote Tuesday on Facebook that the protests are “totally political” and fueled by “haters of America.”

Wiggins’ remarks came after a peaceful demonstration in Steamboat Springs over the death of George Floyd.

Wiggins says he was disgusted at the video of Floyd’s death but that protests are an excuse for people to riot.

The Routt County Board of Commissioners that oversees his office’s budget has not yet commented on Wiggins’ remarks.