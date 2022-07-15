AVON, Colo. (KDVR) — An Eagle County traffic stop on Interstate 70 led deputies to a 23-pound drug bust.
According to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team stopped a car for weaving down I-70 near the town of Avon. The driver was identified as 40-year-old Domingo Mendoza-Ceja of Denver.
The team said that Mendoza-Ceja led the team to believe there was further criminal activity taking place and a K-9 was deployed around the vehicle.
The K-9’s handler was alerted to the rear of the car where they discovered 23 pounds of drugs inside the gas tank under the rear seat.
The gas tank contained:
- 16.7 pounds of suspected meth
- 5.5 pounds of heroin
- 1.2 pounds of fentanyl
Mendoza-Ceja is being held on a $150,000 bond and is facing the following charges:
- Distribution of a schedule one controlled substance – Methamphetamine
- Possession of a schedule one controlled substance – Methamphetamine
- Distribution of a schedule one controlled substance – Heroin
- Possession of a schedule one controlled substance – Heroin
- Distribution of a schedule one controlled substance – Fentanyl
- Possession of a schedule one controlled substance – Fentanyl
- Special offender importation of heroin
- Special offender importation of Methamphetamine
- Special offender importation of Fentanyl
Anyone with information on Mendoza-Ceja or this crime is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500. Tipsters can remain anonymous and report to the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.