DENVER (KDVR) – High wind conditions across the region likely contributed to a power outage in Boulder that initially impacted thousands of Xcel Energy customers.

Updated at 7:21 p.m.

As of this update, there are six outages in the Boulder area that have left 52 Xcel Energy customers without power.

Original Post

According to the Xcel Energy power outage map, the Boulder area was experiencing 12 power outages, which led to the loss of power for approximately 227 customers.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, the number of Xcel Energy customers with outages initially topped out at 3,517.