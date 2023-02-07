DENVER (KDVR) — Two roommates are recovering both physically and mentally after they said they were chased in their car and then assaulted by a group of young people in Denver Thursday night.

FOX31 spoke to the driver, who’s been given the name “Jane” for anonymity and safety reasons, as the suspects have not been caught. She’s sharing her story to bring awareness to others in the area.

‘They started ramming the back of the car’

Jane said she and her roommate were driving home from dinner Thursday evening near the Central Park area. As they approached the stop sign at the corner of East 22nd Avenue and Uinta Street, she said two vehicles rolled up.

As they turned, Jane said someone threw something at their car.

“I got out to make sure it was OK, because it’s a brand new vehicle, and that’s when they turned around and started charging at us,” Jane said.

She said they called 911.

“They [911 operator] told us to get to a main road, get somewhere you can, get to the freeway. We attempted to do that, but that’s when they started ramming the back of the car,” Jane said.

Pulled from the driver’s seat

Jane said they made it to Quebec Street but didn’t get very far before the attackers pulled her from the driver’s seat and started beating her.

“About 5 to 6 people started beating me, and I couldn’t really recall what was happening just due to being kicked in the head,” Jane said. “I was just so distraught. I didn’t know what was going on. I think in my head I was trying to get away but didn’t know what was happening.”

Jane’s roommate, who was in the passenger seat, tried to help.

“Really, all I could remember was hearing her say, ‘Get off of her. Get off of her.’ She tried to come help me the best she could,” Jane said. “In that moment I was like, ‘I am going to die and I don’t know why.’”

They both ended up in the hospital with a concussion and severe bruising.

“I’m covered in bruises, but there’s nothing broken, so I am thankful for that,” Jane said.

Police ask for the public’s help

Jane said it was completely random.

“It just turned into a lot of violence and the only reason they left is because so many cars were piling up,” Jane said. “We’re extremely thankful for the 911 operator who advised us to get to a main road, because things could’ve been a whole lot worse.”

Now they’re dealing with a damaged car and trauma, but Jane said her family and friends are keeping their spirits high.

“Obviously it’s going to be a little scary for a while for all of us, just driving, just the thought that something like this could happen again, but we’re just trying to remain as positive as humanely possible,” Jane said. “We just want people to be aware of what’s going on and look out for each other.”

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 2, is urged to reach out to the Denver Police Department.