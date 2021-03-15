Roof collapse concerns after Sunday’s snow storm, contractors say chances are slim

DENVER (KDVR) – Roofing contractors were extremely busy taking calls from concerned homeowners Monday, as people wondered if the snow was heavy enough to cave in their roofs after Sunday’s storm.

“I would be concerned with some of the gutters that are bending and bowing, there’s definitely some weight to this cement like snow,” said Rochelle Mitchell from Denver. “We heard a lot of creaking a lot of scary noises in the nighttime.”

Mitchell lives in an older home in the Highlands and did a quick self-inspection of her roof after the storm ended.

“We were worried we would have roof damage, so we’ll definitely have to get up there and check it out once it all melts,” Mitchell said.

A few streets away, Will Riegal helped his neighbors clear the concrete snow and said a few roofs in his area looked a bit concerning.

“It’s significant, people pay attention to your gutters, this stuff is going to start moving with the warmer temperatures for sure,” said Riegal.

John Moody with Masterpiece Roofing is gearing up for a long week ahead.

“We expect when we get back in the office we will have lots of messages to respond to,” said Moody. “I’m sure the phone has been ringing off the hook at the office today, but we are closed due the weather.”

Leaky tile roofs and gutter damage will be the majority of calls he responds to and while concerns of a roof collapse pour into their office, he tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers those chances are unlikely.

“It is rare, you really need to have a whole lot of snow and the homes here are pretty well engineered to support snow weight,” said Moody.

Masterpiece Roofing doesn’t advise people get up on your the because of how dangerous it could be. They do suggest waiting for a few days and if the snow does cause problems, call your roofing contractor for an inspection.