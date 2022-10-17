Ron Thomas was officially approved to be Denver’s police chief on Oct. 17, 2022. (Courtesy: City and County of Denver)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver officially has a new police chief.

The Denver City Council on Monday approved the appointment of Ron Thomas, who’s been with the department for more than three decades. Thomas has served as interim chief since Sept. 6, just days after Chief Paul Pazen announced his retirement.

“Response times are up. I understand call hold times are up at the same time. I understand that our staffing is down, I understand that community trust is also at a low point, and I’m committed to fixing those things,” Thomas has said.

Mayor Michael Hancock nominated Thomas to replace Pazen, whose official last day was Saturday.

Ron Thomas’ history with the Denver Police Department

Thomas is a 33-year veteran of the Denver Police Department who has worked on patrol, investigations, special operations and administration. He served as the commander of police for District 2, District 5 and the department’s internal affairs division before he was appointed as the division chief of patrol.

Thomas also led the charge in creating the department’s Denver Police Wellness and Resiliency Program while he led internal affairs.

