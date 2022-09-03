DENVER (KDVR) – A 2012 Toyota Highlander was found in a ditch near the intersection of 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road Saturday morning, and now officials are saying that three of its occupants have died as a result.

According to officials with the Colorado State Patrol, reports of the rollover came in around 6:15 a.m. and when officials arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle in the ditch with four occupants inside.

Three of those occupants, all of whom were passengers, were declared dead at the scene. What may have caused this rollover, as well as the identities of all involved, have not been released at this point.

Now, CSP is leading this investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact them at 303-239-4500.