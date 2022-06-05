DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police were investigating a deadly rollover crash near Peña Boulevard.

Denver PD tweeted out early Sunday morning that they were investigating a deadly rollover crash involving a single vehicle at 2:50 a.m.

The rollover occurred at outbound Peña and 56th.

According to DPD, preliminary information indicates that the driver of a pickup truck lost control and drove into the center media on Peña causing the vehicle to roll over.

Three people, two men and one woman, inside the truck were ejected.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man and woman were transported to a local hospital. Officers last reported that they are in critical condition.

Outbound Peña was closed at Tower Road but has since been reopened. The investigation is ongoing.